Prep roundup: Deer Park girls finish undefeated regular season; Reardan and Davenport boys advance in district tourney

Roundup of Thursday’s high school basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Girls basketball

Northeast A

Deer Park 48, Colville 36: Ashlan Bryant scored 29 points and the Stags (21-0, 12-0) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (13-6, 8-4). Deer Park finishes the regular season undefeated. Olivia Ortner led Colville with 11 points.

Lakeside 35, Medical Lake 29: The visiting Eagles (17-3, 10-2) beat the Cardinals (12-9, 5-7). Details were unavailable.

Riverside 45, Newport 31: The visiting Rams (4-16, 2-10) beat the Grizzlies (1-16, 0-12). Details were unavailable.

District 7 2B

St. George’s 48, Asotin 38: Henri Osborne scored 26 points and the visiting Dragons (6-16) beat the Panthers (4-17) in a play-in game at West Valley HS. St. George’s advances to play Reardan on Saturday.

Kettle Falls 47, Chewelah 45: Ella Johnson scored 23 points, Ryenna Pfeffer added 17 and the Bulldogs (10-11) beat the visiting Cougars (7-14) in a play-in game at West Valley. Brooke Bennett led Chewelah with 21. Kettle Falls advances to play Colfax in a quarterfinal on Saturday.

Boys basketball

Northeast A

Riverside 64, Newport 38: The visiting Rams (13-6, 9-2) beat the Grizzlies (1-19, 1-11). Details were unavailable.

Deer Park 66, Colville 58: The Stags (6-13, 3-8) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (3-16, 3-9). Details were unavailable.

District 7 2B

Reardan 59, Asotin 49: Rysen Soliday scored 23 points and the visiting Screaming Eagles (10-11) beat the Panthers (10-11) in a play-in game at West Valley. Cody Ellis led Asotin with 16 points. Reardan advances to play St. George’s on Saturday.

Davenport 61, Upper Columbia Academy 34: Jager Jacobsen scored 20 points, Caige Colbert added 14 and the Gorillas (9-12) beat the visiting Lions (0-15) in a play-in game at West Valley. Davenport advances to play Colfax on Saturday.