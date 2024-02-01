Brad Pitt to reunite with Quentin Tarantino for director’s final film, ‘The Movie Critic’

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

Brad Pitt has reportedly signed on to appear in “The Movie Critic,” widely believed to be director Quentin Tarantino’s final film.

Pitt previously won an Academy Award for his work on Tarantino’s 2019 flick “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Like much that work, “The Movie Critic” appears to involve shady characters with Hollywood ties, according to Deadline, which reported the reunion on Thursday.

“[The film] is based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag,” Tarantino said last May.

It’s currently unclear what Pitt’s part will be in the film, but Deadline suspects it’s a leading role.

Tarantino, 60, has insisted this movie — his 10th — will be his last, though he hasn’t ruled out working on a streaming series or some other creative venture.

“It’s just time. It’s just time to go out,” he told Deadline in May. “I like the idea of going out on top.”

As a director, Tarantino first exploded onto the scene with 1992’s “Reservoir Dogs,” which he followed with the bloody and highly stylized 1994 film “Pulp Fiction.”

His other classics include the “Kill Bill” franchise, “Inglourious Basterds” (also starring Brad Pitt), “Django Unchained” and “The Hateful Eight.”

Tarantino raved about working with Pitt in a 2020 interview for GQ magazine.

“He’s one of the last remaining big-screen movie stars,” Tarantino said. “It’s just a different breed of man.”