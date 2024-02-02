Here’s some road work to watch for in Spokane this week

Here’s a rundown of construction projects that might affect Spokane drivers this week.

Spokane Cheney Road’s shoulder is closed between U.S. Highway 195 and Ceder Road for water and sewer main construction work.

Eastbound Mallon Avenue from Post to Howard streets and northbound Howard Street from Boone to Mallon avenues remain closed through Feb. 11 for work by Sefnco Communications.

Also for Sefnco Communications work, there will be lane closures of northbound Browne Street from Seventh to Fifth avenues and eastbound Fifth Avenue from McClellan to Division streets through Feb. 11.

Through Feb. 21, the west curb lane of Lincoln Street between Main and Riverside avenues and the south curb lane of Sprague Avenue between Lincoln and Wall streets remain closed for North Sky Communication fiber work.

Through Feb. 26, the eastbound lane of Wellesley Avenue will be closed between Lincoln and Howard streets and the westbound lane of Wellesley Avenue will be closed from Whitehouse to Wall streets for work by Fatbeam LLC.

The following roads will be closed through Feb. 28 for Fatbeam LLC work: the westbound lane of Francis Avenue between Whitehouse and Belt streets, the eastbound lane of Francis Avenue between Elgin and Maple streets, the eastbound lane Francis Avenue between Adams and Wall streets, the southbound lane wall street between Rosewood and Francis avenues, the northbound lane of Wall Street between Dalke and Francis avenues, the southbound lane of Monroe Street between Holyoke and Francis avenues, the northbound lane of Monroe Street between Central and Francis avenues, the northbound lane of Maple Street between Dalke and Francis avenues, the northbound lane of Nevada Street between Dalke and Francis avenues, the southbound lane of Nevada Street between Rosewood and Decatur avenues, the southbound lane of Division Street between Lyons and Dalke avenues and the northbound lane Division Street between Rowan and Dalke avenues.