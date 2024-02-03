50 years ago in Expo history: The latest Expo ideas column was in, with one winner and another the editors gently turned down

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The weekly “ideas for Expo” column included a few suggestions of varying practicality.

One eastern Oregon woman offered a “tatted bedspread” that she wanted to submit for possible display at Expo ’74. She said it took her 25 years to make, in between raising six children and helping with the farm. The editors regretfully informed her that a World’s Fair was not like a county fair or state fair and did not have quilt competitions.

A reader recommended that people cut out clippings of Expo ’74 articles and ads, and enclose them in their letters to far-flung friends and relatives. The editors were enthusiastic about this idea and believed it would be a great way to spread the news.

From 100 years ago: A man believed to be Owen Hudson, slayer of three near Ephrata, was discovered riding a freight train near Odessa. He was turned over to the town marshal there.

The man apparently denied being Hudson, despite matching his description, so he was being taken back to Ephrata in an attempt to establish his identity.

A posse of 100-strong had already apprehended one innocent man in a case of mistaken identity. They surrounded a man at a farm near Adrian, Wash., only to discover that he was a neighboring farmer searching for his livestock.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1959: “The Day the Music Died” plane crash kills musicians Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and J.P. Richardson (The Big Bopper), along with the pilot, near Clear Lake, Iowa.