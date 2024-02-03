Live updates: Gonzaga hosts rival Saint Mary’s for key game in WCC title race

The Gaels (17-6, 8-0 WCC), picked to win the conference in the preseason, have won 14 of 15 games since a sluggish 3-5 start to the season. SMC has been tested lately though, beating Santa Clara 82-77 on Wednesday and Loyola Marymount 70-65 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (16-5, 7-1) are trying to catch up in the standings, after losing on a late go-ahead to SCU on Jan. 11. Gonzaga put together its most impressive performance of the season on Tuesday, thumping LMU 92-58 behind 59% shooting and 47% on 3-pointers.
If the Gaels win tonight, they’ll have a path to winning a second-straight regular-season title, having split with Gonzaga last year. They could do it outright this time though, which would be SMC’s first since 2011-12.
If the Zags win, there will be a tie atop the standings, which may not be resolved until the regular-season finale in Moraga, Calif., on March 2.