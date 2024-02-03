Subscribe now
Live updates: Gonzaga hosts rival Saint Mary’s for key game in WCC title race

From staff reports

Pregame

There aren’t bigger games than this in the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga is set to host rival and WCC-leading Saint Mary’s tonight at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. 

The Gaels (17-6, 8-0 WCC), picked to win the conference in the preseason, have won 14 of 15 games since a sluggish 3-5 start to the season. SMC has been tested lately though, beating Santa Clara 82-77 on Wednesday and Loyola Marymount 70-65 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (16-5, 7-1) are trying to catch up in the standings, after losing on a late go-ahead to SCU on Jan. 11. Gonzaga put together its most impressive performance of the season on Tuesday, thumping LMU 92-58 behind 59% shooting and 47% on 3-pointers.

If the Gaels win tonight, they’ll have a path to winning a second-straight regular-season title, having split with Gonzaga last year. They could do it outright this time though, which would be SMC’s first since 2011-12.

If the Zags win, there will be a tie atop the standings, which may not be resolved until the regular-season finale in Moraga, Calif., on March 2.

