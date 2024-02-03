This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
3. “Random in Death,” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)
4. “Gothikana,” RuNyx (Bramble)
5. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” James McBride (Riverhead)
6. “First Lie Wins,” Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)
7. “The Fury,” Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
8. “Holmes, Marple & Poe,” James Patterson and Brian Sitts (Little, Brown)
9. “The Little Liar,” Mitch Albom (Harper)
10. “The Exchange,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
Nonfiction
1. “5 Ingredients Mediterranean,” Jamie Oliver (Flatiron)
2. “Have a Beautiful, Terrible Day!” Kate Bowler (Convergent)
3. “Big Bites,” Kat Ashmore (Rodale)
4. “How to Know a Person,” David Brooks (Random House)
5. “Rise Above the Story,” Karena Kilcoyne (BenBella)
6. “Practicing the Way,” John Mark Comer (WaterBrook)
7. “The Wager,” David Grann (Doubleday)
8. “Oath and Honor,” Liz Cheney (Little, Brown)
9. “Cool Food,” Robert Downey Jr. and Thomas Kostigen (Blackstone)
10. “Outlive,” Peter Attia (Harmony)