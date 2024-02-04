By TaeZhanae Hays-Cormier | Rogers High School</p><p></p><p></p><p> John R. Rogers High School

Her Name is Joy.

Where are the places you seek her?

I think lately she’s been hard to find.

I come across her as the women of my past,

Have before.

When the days are long and hot,

I hear her in their songs.

I breathe with the same nose,

My Father’s Family has shared for generations.

When I brush my curly hair,

She’s combed in there too.

I see her in the mirror,

Big brown eyes and brown skin

Although I tend to forget about these gracious gifts,

Black joy has given me, she returns.

Arms outstretched like summer,

She’s everywhere.

And comes back with the force of the sun,

As it rises and sets.

Where do you find black joy?

TaeZhanae Hays-Cormier is a junior at Rogers High School.