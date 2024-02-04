No. 20 Utah pulls away in fourth quarter for 73-61 win over WSU women

From staff reports

PULLMAN – If two games are any indication, it’s going to be a challenging go for the Washington State women’s basketball team without star Charlisse Leger-Walker.

Washington State battled with No. 20-ranked Utah before falling 73-61 in a Pac-12 game Sunday.

It was back and forth for three quarters before the Utes pulled away in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars (15-8 overall, 4-6 Pac-12) shot well, making 23 of 49 attempts from the field and 7 of 16 3-point attempts. But Utah (17-6, 7-4) shot 51.9% and forced 16 turnovers.

It was tied 34-34 at halftime. The Cougars used a late 10-0 run to draw even before half.

Bella Murekatete and Eleonore Villa scored 15 points each to lead WSU. Tara Wallack recorded her first double-double with 10 points and a season-high 10 rebounds.

WSU hung tough with sixth-ranked Colorado in its first game without injured point guard Charlisse Leger-Walker on Friday.

Murekatete became WSU’s all-time leading rebounder with 903. The previous best was 899.

WSU continues its homestand on Friday when it faces Cal. Stanford visits on Sunday.