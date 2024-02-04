One dead, others fled in hit-and-run in Grant County

{p dir=”ltr”}A 36-year-old Moses Lake man died early Sunday in a hit-and-run collision on state Route 17, three miles northwest of Warden.

{p dir=”ltr”}Jeremiah Gregg was driving north when he rear-ended another vehicle on Route 17 around 2 a.m., north of state Route 262. His car rolled over into the northern shoulder, landing upside down. The second vehicle stopped on the southern shoulder.

{p dir=”ltr”}Responding officers pronounced Gregg dead at the scene. He was not wearing his seat belt.

{p dir=”ltr”}Occupants of the other vehicle left the scene before officials arrived. Both vehicles were totaled in the impact. The cause of the collision, identity and potential charges for the fleeing occupants are under investigation.