One injured in impaired driving collision on state Route 28

A 31-year-old man from Moses Lake was injured in a vehicle collision with an 18-year-old Brewster man who was driving impaired.

Carlos Monroy-Villanueva, 18, was driving west on state Route 28 Saturday night, about 2 miles west of Quincy. Monroy-Villanueva was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Nicolas Sweet, 31, was driving opposite Monroy-Villanueva and crossed the center line into the westbound lane and hit his vehicle’s front bumper. Monroy-Villanueva’s vehicle flipped into the eastbound shoulder and Sweet stopped on the opposite shoulder.

Sweet was injured in the impact and transported to Harborview Medical Center. His potential charges are pending; officials charged Monroy-Villanueva with driving under the influence. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and both vehicles were totaled.