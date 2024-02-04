Orlando crowd shows favor to flag game with huge NFL Pro Bowl turnout

By Chris Hays Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a notable sports weekend in Orlando and the crowds showed up in masses for Saturday’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials marathon and Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl Games.

There were 55,709 fans at Camping World Stadium for the NFL’s all-star festivities and all of them seemed to be pleased with the change in format from the traditional tackle-football game.

The NFC defeated the AFC 64-59 in a high-scoring affair after AFC quarterback C.J. Stroud threw an incomplete pass on the final play of the game from the 3-yard line.

The festivities began with a skills challenge at UCF, and then continued through Sunday with more skills challenges and a flag football game between the NFL All-Pros.

Most fans were entertained by the new flag format, but most said they would still prefer the traditional tackle version.

Garrett Fred, in Orlando from Denver just to watch the Pro Bowl with his 5-year old son Ben, said he would rather see the tackle format.

“It’s different,” Garrett said. “It’s fun … I don’t think it’s as fun as the tackle version, but I understand why they don’t do that anymore.”

He said he can still embrace the flag version, but …

“It does show off athleticism and the ability to catch and run and throw,” Garrett said. “But I don’t think it’s as entertaining as the tackle version.”

Ben said he was just fine with flag football and very entertained.

He said his favorite part was, “When they blow up the fireworks when the people (score).”

A trio of 12-year-old Palm Beach Gardens buddies were in the stadium as well: Vikings fan Reid Gendron, Bills fan Henry St. John and Eagles fan Charlie Young.

Reid enjoyed the flag format.

“I think it’s a little bit better because tackle is more like the original, so let’s change it up,” Gendron said.

St. John said he liked the whole concept of the Pro Bowl Games format.

“I like the challenges, like the obstacles courses and stuff, like the dodge ball,” St. John said.

The flag football was exciting because, he said, “If you’re fast, you can go around guys … and it’s a smaller field.”

Young had on his Jason Kelce jersey and said he’s a much bigger fan of Jason than his Chiefs’ brother Travis.

Young said of the flag format, “There is a lot of scoring and you can easily juke a player.”

Gendron said he’s excited about flag football being added to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“Definitely, that way I can watch it,” he said.

There were no Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers in the game but plenty of fans of both teams in the crowd.

Kansas City natives Brian Selig-Pryor and 11-year-old Ben Selig-Pryor, who now live in Tampa, were also in the crowd.

“I’d like to see them play tackle, but I get it. They don’t want to get hurt,” Brian said. “But it’s cool and they’re having fun.”