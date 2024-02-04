‘Trials Are the Joy of Tomorrow’

By Donalda Brantley | Rogers High School John R. Rogers High School

Joy is not just found in success, but it is found in my deepest failures.

Not just beauty and perfection but insecurities and displacement.

I was given this gift from God not just for myself but to share with others.

Joy is not lost but is kept with perseverance. Not just delights and pleasure but with grit and triumph.

I’ve been given trials and tribulations. I’ve been given trauma and distaste. But most importantly I’ve been given power to overcome. I’ve been given joy. An everlasting power that never leaves.

I know hurt and pain, but I know love and care.

I know abandonment and manipulation, but I know God is always there.

I know perseverance and determination can be exhausting but the reward of getting through it is the best rest of all. I know that tears can feel like an ocean and that you’ve been swimming as this “strong independent black woman” for so long but what’s you strongest is your power to hold on. Joy is not dependent that’s why it’s there regardless of the storm.

So let me tell you again. Joy is not just found in success but in my deepest failures too. I know that happy or sad I can still laugh. I know mad or glad I know there’s joy that I still have.

Donalda Brantley is a senior at Rogers High School.