e-Edition Troubles? Contact Customer Care at The Spokesman-Review
Web Browser
(Open and login to the e-Edition: eedition.spokesman.com)
-
Click the “☰” menu icon in the top-right corner, then click on “INFO ➕”, and then click “Contact Us”
-
This will prompt an email to Circ@Spokesman.com that also includes technical details we may need when investigating issues with the e-Edition.
Android App
(You can download and install the app from Google: www.spokesman.com/android_e-edition)
-
Click the “⚙ Settings” menu icon in the bottom-right corner, then click on “✉ Contact”
-
This will prompt an email to Circ@Spokesman.com that also includes technical details we may need when investigating issues with the e-Edition.
iOS App
(You can download and install the app from Apple: www.spokesman.com/ios_e-edition)
-
Click the “⚙ Settings” menu icon in the bottom-right corner, then click on “✉ Contact”
-
This will prompt an email to Circ@Spokesman.com that also includes technical details we may need when investigating issues with the e-Edition.