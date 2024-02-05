Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in Airway Heights

A man was shot and killed and another was arrested Sunday night in Airway Heights after an argument reportedly escalated into a fight.

Spokane County sheriff’s deputies, Airway Heights police officers and Kalispel Tribal police officers responded to reports of gunshots at about 8:45 p.m. at Sands Mobile Home Park, 1701 S. Lawson Street in Airway Heights, a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The man who was shot was 28 but has not been identified, according to a separate release from the Airway Heights police. He was pronounced dead at the scene after officers and medics tried to perform lifesaving measures.

Devine Bullard, 30, was arrested at the location and booked into Spokane County Jail on five counts of first-degree assault.

Bullard, who appeared to have been pepper -sprayed, was also given medical attention, the sheriff’s news release stated. Bullard said he fired his gun in self-defense after retreating into his home because he feared for his life.

An investigation is ongoing, the release said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective D. Schaum at 509-477-3188, reference No. 10017089.