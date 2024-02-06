Locally: Gonzaga, EWU cross country teams earn academic awards

From staff reports

For the 10th straight year, Gonzaga men’s and women’s cross country received all-academic team awards when the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its scholar athlete and team awards for the NCAA Division I cross country season.

Teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period to qualify for the team award.

The Zags women marked a team 3.54 cumulative GPA in the fall semester and the men earned a 3.49.

In addition, Drew Kolodge (3.4 gpa in accountancy) and Wil Smith (3.2 GPA in human physiology) of the men’s squad earned all-academic athlete honors.

In order to qualify for all-academic distinction, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top 25 (or 10%) at the NCAA Regional Championships or as an All-American at the NCAA Championships.

• The Eastern Washington University men’s and women’s teams both earned USTFCCCA all-academic team honors for the fourth straight year.

The EWU men finished with a team-average 3.23 GPA while the women earned a 3.72.

Hoopfest

Hoopfest is seeking court monitors to be a part of the annual event, scheduled this year to be held on June 29 and 30.

Hoopfest organizers pledge to provide all the tools and training needed to be successful. All levels of basketball experience are encouraged to participate and no prior experience is required.

Info: Spokanehoopfest.net.

Idaho Vandals Hall of Fame

Idaho Vandals athletics is seeking nominations for the 2024 Vandal Athletics Hall of Fame class, which is scheduled to be inducted during hall of fame weekend on Sept. 14.

Vandals fans and alumni are encouraged to nominate deserving candidates in one of five categories: Former athletes, former coaches, team recognition, former athletic staff and outstanding contributors to Vandals athletics.

The nomination form and full standard for selection can be found at GoVandals.com/HOF.

Nominations received before Feb. 21 will be considered for this cycle. Nominations are accepted any time but those nominations received after the deadline will be considered for the 2026 hall of fame cycle.

Jr. Bloomsday

Registration is open for the Jr. Bloomsday Race 2024, scheduled to take place on April 14 at Spokane Falls Community College.

Race fee is $20 and early registration at www.bloomsdayrun.org is encouraged.

The event is open to children in third grade through seventh grade. It is a timed, 1-mile run participants have the chance to win an exciting prize pack, including a ticket for admission to Silverwood Theme Park. The Jr. Bloomsday Race is more than a race; it’s about fostering a love for physical activity, encouraging healthy habits, and creating lasting memories for young participants.

Shooting

Spokane Junior Rifle Club competed in the Washington State USA Shooting Junior Olympic Air Rifle Championship, a qualifier for the 2024 Junior Olympics.

All state champions and those shooters with a score of 580 or better qualify for the Junior Olympics.

Ensley Breeden, 14, won the women’s division with a score of 586 out of 600 possible points, qualifying both as a state champion and by meeting the qualifying standard.

Tanner Krebs, 15, just missed out on qualifying, scoring 572 and finishing second in the men’s division. Sean Kegley, 19, placed third in the men’s division with a score of 563.

The SJRC Gold team won the state team championship with a score of 1,721 out of 1,800 possible points. The team was comprised of Breeden, Krebs and Kegley.

Softball

The Porton/Spikes 70s traveling team took second place in its bracket at the Senior Softball USA Tournament of Champions last month in Florida.

Spikes/Proton scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Doc Martin’s of Michigan 22-21 in a semifinal, then lost to Scrap Iron from Colorado 23-20 in the bracket championship.

Team members: Tom Adams, Steve Bergstrom, Gary Blake, Connie Burnett, Tom Crouch, Steve Erenberg, Jim Hardenbrook, John Higgins, John Hollett, Ron Martin (co-coach), Ron Newcomb, Mike Owen, Cam Preston, Dwayne Phinney, Mark Reilly (co-coach), and Wayne Terry (All-Star Game representative).

The team had an outstanding 2023 year to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, having won the Northwest Championship in Salem, Western Nationals in Sacramento, California, and Nationals in Las Vegas.

Volleyball

Washington State volleyball has added transfer student-athletes Sage Brustad (Eastern Washington) and Jaden Walz (Bowling Green) to coach Korey Schroeder’s volleyball program.

Brustad was a two-time All-Big Sky selection the past two seasons at Eastern Washington, where she was a primary offensive hitter, leading Eastern Washington in kills/set both years, along with 2.59 digs/set as a senior last season.

Walz spent last season as the starting setter for a 19-win Bowling Green team that fell just short of a trip to the NCAA Tournament after reaching the MAC Tournament Championship. Walz has spent consistent time as a starter each of the past two seasons and is a five-time MAC East Setter of the Week award winner.

Washington State, coming off of its eighth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2023, will continue to prepare to compete as an affiliate member in the West Coast Conference in 2024.

Indoor track and field

Eastern Oregon University’s TJ Davis, a graduate student from Sandpoint, was named Cascade Collegiate Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week.

Davis had a speedy Saturday at the EOU Lew Thorne Invite. He finished first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.13 seconds for an “A” Standard and set a EOU program and facility record.