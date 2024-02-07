Former Seattle Humane CEO killed wife, self in murder-suicide

By Vonnai Phair and Paige Cornwell Seattle Times

SEATTLE – A man who shot and killed his wife in their North Bend, Washington, home before turning the gun on himself has been identified as the former CEO of Seattle Humane.

David E. Loewe fatally shot Judy M. Loewe and put her body in a freezer in their townhome’s garage, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department. Maintenance workers discovered their bodies Jan. 31 during a welfare check.

Four cats were also found dead in the freezer, according to a Regional Animal Services of King County investigation report. No agencies requested necropsies, so the cats’ causes of death aren’t known, a spokesperson said.

Evidence suggests the murder-suicide on Stone Brook Drive Southwest was an isolated incident, police said. The deaths remain under investigation, and no additional details were immediately available.

Seattle Humane on Wednesday confirmed David Loewe was the organization’s former CEO.

“The events surrounding their passing are troubling, and together with our community we are awaiting the results of a full investigation,” the organization said in a statement. “Our hearts are with those affected by this terrible loss.”

David Loewe was named Seattle Humane’s CEO in 2011, five years after he joined the organization’s staff. He resigned in 2019.

The couple, both 60, moved to North Bend around 2000 from Kansas, according to King County records. They sold their house in 2022 and moved to their townhome in the Arrive North Bend complex.

Both David and Judy Loewe had volunteered at Seattle Humane, a nonprofit animal shelter that also provides exams and other resources for pet owners. A former Seattle Humane employee described Judy Loewe as a devoted volunteer who worked in the shelter and in other departments. She loved cats and was a foster parent to cats with some of the most critical needs.

She became more involved with dogs when she volunteered with Seattle Humane’s lifesaver rescue program, which transfers pets from other shelters lacking space or resources to Seattle Humane, said Jess Charlton, a volunteer and former staff member.

One of Charlton’s favorite things about Judy Loewe was listening to her name cats. First, every cat’s name was “Perfection,” and then she would get to know the cat to figure out the best name for them.

“She had a real art for it,” Charlton said. “I had the pleasure of working with her for hours on end when pets needed us. Sometimes in the middle of the night. She will be very much missed.”

James Templeman, who worked at Seattle Humane as its MaxMobile driver, recalled Judy Loewe sitting with the kittens and trying to make them feel better about being in a scary shelter. He last spoke with the Loewes about six months ago, when David Loewe told him they were traveling and enjoying retirement.

He was shocked when he read about the couple on Wednesday morning.

“I just can’t imagine how something like this would happen,” Templeman said. “It’s just heartbreaking.”