New York Times falls on subscriber miss, weak ad sales

By Felix Gillette Bloomberg

New York Times Co. shares fell as much as 10%, the biggest intraday loss since June 2022, after the publisher reported fourth quarter advertising sales that were less than the company expected and subscriber numbers missed Wall Street estimates.

Digital ad sales fell 3.7% to $107.7 million, the Times said Wednesday, down from $111.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Our digital performance, including podcasts, was impacted by marketers avoiding some hard news topics like the Middle East conflict,” Chief Executive Officer Meredith Kopit Levien said on a call Wednesday.

The Times said it now has a total of about 10.36 million subscribers, slightly below analysts’ expectations of 10.37 million. It has set a goal of reaching 15 million by 2027. The publisher added roughly 300,000 digital subscribers in the fourth quarter, compared with 210,000 in the third quarter.

Times shares were down 7.7% to $44.77 at 11:55 a.m. in New York. Earlier they traded as low as $43.65.

Earnings came to 70 cents a share, excluding some items, surpassing the 59-cent average of Wall Street estimates. Revenue came in at $676.2 million, compared with expectations of $678.5 million.

Chief Financial Officer William Bardeen said on the call that the Times is anticipating continued uncertainty in the ad market, particularly around print declines and expects “earnings growth to be weighted to the back half of the year, due to the seasonality of advertising and affiliate revenue.”

The Times has had success in attracting and retaining subscribers by bundling access to its flagship newspaper with the sports information site The Athletic, along with shopping recommendations and cooking and game apps.

Total subscription revenue grew 3.9% in the final three months of the year - in line with the 2% to 5% the company projected three months ago.

The Times has been a bright spot during a particularly difficult stretch for the news industry, which has suffered widespread job losses. The stock rose 51% last year.

Publishers including the Times have recently held talks with the developers of artificial intelligence services to license their content. In December, the Times sued Microsoft Corp. and OpenAI Inc., alleging its copyrighted articles were improperly used to train AI features. Microsoft declined to comment at the time, while OpenAI said in a statement it was “surprised and disappointed.”

The Athletic, which the Times bought in 2022, posted an adjusted operating loss of $4.4 million.