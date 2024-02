From staff reports

Portland alt-rock band the Decemberists are set to play the U.S. Pavilion on July 27.

Tickets, ranging from $49 to $55, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at spokanepavilion.com.

The Decemberists’ top hits include “The King is Dead,” “The Crane Wife” and “The Hazards of Love.”

Indie rockers Ratboys, of Chicago, will open.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.