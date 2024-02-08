Five-star guard Isiah Harwell reschedules Gonzaga visit

Isiah Harwell wasn’t in the building for Gonzaga’s 64-62 loss to Saint Mary’s on Saturday, but one of the Bulldogs’ top recruiting priorities in the class of 2025 is still planning to attend a home game in Spokane before the end of the 2023-24 season.

Harwell, a five-star guard from Pocatello, Idaho, was initially scheduled to take an official visit to Gonzaga last weekend but has rescheduled for Feb. 23 – the day before the Bulldogs’ home finale against Santa Clara – according to a report from 24/7 High School Hoops Thursday morning.

It’s unclear if Harwell’s decision to push his Gonzaga visit back is related to an injury he recently sustained while playing for Utah prep powerhouse Wasatch Academy.

A 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard, Harwell narrowed his college list down to nine schools in November: Gonzaga, Texas, North Carolina, Alabama, Baylor, UCLA, Cal, Houston and Idaho State.

Harwell is considered a top-10 national recruit by most major recruiting services while 247Sports and On3 Recruiting both list him as a top-three shooting guard in the class of 2025.

Harwell has taken unofficial visits to Gonzaga and North Carolina.

It’s unclear if he has any other official visits scheduled following the one to Spokane near the end of the month.