Prep roundup: Parker Pincock leads Lewis and Clark boys to tourney win; Central Valley girls edge Richland in opening round

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Boys basketball District 8 4A

Lewis and Clark 58, Chiawana 52: Parker Pincock scored 17 points, Luke Jessup added 16 and the fourth-seeded Tigers (14-7) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Riverhawks (5-17) in a first-round game. Gage Williams led Chiawana with 17 points.

LC visits Richland in a semifinal Saturday.

Kamiakin 71, Central Valley 58: The Braves (19-3) beat the visiting Bears (1-19) in a first-round game. CV plays Hanford in an elimination game Saturday.

GSL 3A tiebreaker

Ferris 30, Mead 28: The visiting Saxons beat the Panthers in the deciding mini game of a three-way tiebreaker to claim the fifth GSL seed to the District 8 tournament. Ferris will face top-seeded Mt. Spokane on Saturday.

Mead 21, Cheney 19: Jaden Ghoreishi scored 10 points and the Panthers beat the visiting Blackhawks .

Ferris 25, Cheney 22: Dylan Skaife scored nine points and the Saxons beat the Blackhawks . Coleman Randles scored eight points for Cheney.

District 7 1A

Freeman 79, Medical Lake 33: Jackson Florence scored 19 points, Tanner Goldsmith added 14 and the Scotties (19-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (8-14) in a semifinal at West Valley HS. Cody Peterson scored eight points for Medical Lake. Freeman faces Riverside in the district title game Wednesday at West Valley.

Riverside 45, Lakeside 38: Jake Graham scored 22 points and the Rams (15-5) beat the visiting Eagles (9-13) in a semifinal. Zeshawn Griffin led Lakeside with 15 points. Lakeside plays Medical Lake in the district third-place game Wednesday.

District 9 1B

Oakesdale 56, Yakima Nation Tribal 39: Emeric Anderson scored 17 points and the Nighthawks (15-7) beat the visiting Eagles (7-12) in a first-round game. Oakesdale hosts Sunnyside Christian in a semifinal Saturday.

DeSales 71, Tekoa-Rosalia 35: Spencer Green had 14 points, Daniel Baylof added 13 and the Irish (19-4) beat the visiting Timberwolves (9-12) in a first-round game. Isaac Bone led TR with 17 points and Vanden Allen added 16. Tekoa-Rosalia faces Liberty Christian in a loser-out Saturday.

Girls basketball District 8 4A

Central Valley 75, Richland 64: Gabbie Wilson scored 30 points, Eden Sander added 18 and the Bears (17-5) beat the visiting Bombers (10-11) in a first-round game. Central Valley travels to face Kamiakin in a semifinal Saturday.

Chiawana 73, Lewis and Clark 50: Malia Ruud scored 36 points and the third-seeded Riverhawks (18-5) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Tigers (9-12) in a first-round game. Ruby Shaw led LC with 17 points and Sadie Pierce added 15. LC hosts Hanford in an elimination game Saturday.

District 7 1A

Deer Park 67, Medical Lake 42: Ashlan Bryant scored 20 points, Brooklyn Coe added 18 and the Stags (22-0) beat the Cardinals (13-10) in a semifinal at West Valley. Charde Luat led Medical Lake with 15 points, Chiche Okembgo added 14. Deer Park faces Lakeside in the district title game Wednesday.

Lakeside 50, Colville 39: Maddie Cummings scored 14 points, Avery Haff added 13 and the Eagles (18-3) beat the Crimson Hawks (14-7) in a semifinal at West Valley. Navae Kinney led Colville with 20 points. Colville plays Medical Lake Wednesday in the district third-place game.