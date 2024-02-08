Spokane Carl’s Jr. celebrates Free Burger Day on Monday

From staff reports

Carl’s Jr. in Spokane is celebrating Carl’s Jr. Free Burger Day by offering – you guessed it – a free burger.

Participating local Carl’s Jr. locations will offer a Western Bacon Cheeseburger to guests, while supplies last, the day after the Super Bowl. No purchase is necessary, but customers must join or be a part of the Carl’s Jr. My Rewards program in order to receive the complimentary meal.

Guests can order on the My Rewards app or show crew members the app installed on their smartphone when ordering in-restaurant.

“On Carl’s Jr. Free Burger Day, this deal and our flavors are sure to drive even our mild-mannered guests a bit burger crazed. Whether you are sad football season is coming to an end, or you celebrated a little too hard the night before, we want you to have a burger on us.” said Jennifer Tate, chief marketing officer at CKE Restaurants said in a news release.

The Western Bacon Cheeseburger is a charbroiled all-beef patty with bacon, American cheese, onion rings and BBQ sauce on a seeded bun.