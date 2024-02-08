Utah trades former Gonzaga standout Kelly Olynyk to Toronto Raptors

Former Gonzaga All-American forward Kelly Olynyk is on the move again.

Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji were traded Wednesday from Utah to Toronto in exchange for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis and a first-round pick.

Olynyk will join his sixth team in 11 NBA seasons. He posted solid numbers in 118 games with the Jazz, averaging 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists while hitting 40.3% on 3-pointers. He averaged 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and a career-best 4.4 assists per game this season for the Jazz, who are 26-26 and 10th in the Western Conference standings.

Olynyk joins the Raptors (18-33), who are 12th in the Eastern Conference. He has also played for Boston, Miami, Houston and Detroit.

Olynyk, 32, was born in Toronto before the family relocated to Kamloops, British Columbia. His dad Ken coached at the University of Toronto, assisted the Canadian national team and was a guest coach on Lenny Wilkens’ staff with the Raptors. Olynyk’s mom Arlene was a basketball official and worked on the Raptors’ scoring crew.

The 7-foot Olynyk averages 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 728 career games.

Olynyk, scheduled to make $12.2 million this season, will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Olynyk has been a key player on Canada’s national teams. He was a captain on the Canadian team that captured the bronze medal at the FIBA World Cup last fall. He’s expected to have a big role for the Canadians at the Paris Olympics this summer.

He averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 rebounds as a junior in 2013, leading Gonzaga to a 32-3 record and the program’s first No. 1 ranking. GU lost to Wichita State in the round of 32.