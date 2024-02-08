What does Travis Kelce’s career after KC Chiefs look like? It will include laughs.

Blair Kerkhoff, The Kansas City Star

Comedy, action or drama, Travis Kelce was asked.

Not what the All-Pro Chiefs tight end prefers to watch, but which way a possible post-football career might take him.

“I’m comedy all the way, I don’t know if I’m anything else,” Kelce said. “I like to have a run time and make people laugh. I’ll dabble into everything just to see if I have fun doing it.”.

He did just that with well-received guest-host duties on Saturday Night Live last March, and Kelce has often expressed appreciation for comedic actors Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell and the late Chris Farley.

A second career in front of a camera seems increasingly likely for Kelce, who could follow a path traveled by the likes of Jim Brown, Alex Karras and Merlin Olsen. They were among the the most successful pro football players to make the transition to acting.

Not to mention more recent former NFL players like Terry Crews and Carl Weathers, who died earlier this week.

Kelce has planted some seeds for his post-football career with the popular New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce. He has also appeared in numerous commercials.

Dating music icon Taylor Swift has catapulted him to yet another level of fame.

But business first. Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers is Sunday, and Kelce remains under contract with the Chiefs through 2025. He earns an annual average salary of 14.3 million.

He said earlier this month he “has no reason to stop playing football.”

“I know there are definitely Hollywood talks out there,” he said, “but I’ve been focused on football throughout the season, so I’ll probably have some of the meetings when it’s all said and done.”