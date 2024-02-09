Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes near Malibu, rattles Southern California

By Rong-Gong Lin II, Grace Toohey and Matt Hamilton Los Angeles Times Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck near Malibu on Friday and was felt across a wide swath of Southern California.

The temblor was reported at 1:47 p.m., with an epicenter about 2½ miles northeast of Leo Carrillo State Beach and about 3 miles northwest of El Matador State Beach. It was followed by several aftershocks. An earlier estimate listed a magnitude of 4.7.

The earthquake produced light to weak shaking across wide swaths of Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties.

There were no immediate reports of major damage. One caller in Malibu told KNX-AM there was shaking strong enough to toss items off a counter and a wall to crack.

Some residents said they received a few seconds of warning from the USGS earthquake early warning system.

The temblor in Malibu prompted customers at Colony House Liquor and other nearby businesses along Pacific Coast Highway to run outside into the parking lot, said Max Alperstein, manager of the liquor store.

“That one gave a nice shake, going back and forth,” Alperstein said Friday. “It was quite a bit of shaking.

“Inside none of the bottles fell over or anything like that. Nothing broke, thankfully,” he added.

Alperstein said he has felt other quakes while working at Colony House Liquor, located down the street from Nobu. “Nothing quite as strong as that one.”

“It wasn’t a rolling, more of a good shaking, back and forth, left to right – a swaying,” Alperstein said.

In Malibu Village Books, a bookstore near Malibu Lagoon State Beach, customers and staff hesitated as the floor shook.

“We definitely did feel it here,” said Emma Carroll, a bookseller at the shop. “But we are all OK.”

She said a few loose books fell off the shelves, but “nothing too bad.”

The Malibu earthquake was not related to a magnitude 5.7 earthquake that hit the southern edge of Hawaii’s Big Island Friday.