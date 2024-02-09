Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Hawaii’s Big Island; no tsunami threat expected

By Rong-Gong Lin II Los Angeles Times

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook a remote part of Hawaii’s Big Island on Friday.

No tsunami is expected, the National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The earthquake, which occurred at 10:06 a.m. Hawaii time, produced “very strong” shaking near the epicenter, as defined by the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. “Very strong” shaking can cause considerable damage in poorly built structures.

The town of Pahala, on the southern side of the Big Island, which has a population of about 1,900, is about a mile from the epicenter and also experienced “very strong” shaking.

The epicenter occurred just west of Highway 11, along a lower elevation slope of Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on the planet.

The Kilauea visitors center at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is about 23 miles from the epicenter and received “light” shaking, defined as just enough to rattle dishes and windows, and can feel like a vehicle striking a building.

“Light” shaking was also felt in Kailua-Kona, home to many of the island’s resorts on its western coast, about 45 miles from the epicenter, and Hilo, the island’s largest town.