Spokane’s ‘normal’ snowpack drops 38% in the last year

The Spokane-area snowpack has dropped significantly in the last year, which could have an impact on other parts of the environment over the summer.

According to data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Spokane’s snowpack level, measured by the amount of water, has dropped 38% of normal levels since February 2023. Last year, Spokane’s snowpack levels were recorded as being 94% of the normal snowpack over a period of 21 years. This year, Spokane has dropped to 55%.

Laurie Nisbet, a meteorologist for Spokane’s National Weather Service office, said the snowpack is important for rivers and lakes during the summer months, since the water runs off the mountains. Usually that happens in May or June, she said, but it may melt quicker than normal. That could lead to drier soil, less than full lakes and more wildfire risk.

It’s not that Spokane hasn’t had normal precipitation, Nisbet said. It’s just warmer than usual.

For the calendar water year,which starts October 1, Spokane has had 8.25 inches of water. The “normal” is 8.15. But much of Washington was in a drought emergency last year. Spokane was in a “moderate” drought, according to previous reporting from The Spokesman-Review.

Currently, the west coast is in the period of El Niño, a climate phenomenon where warm waters cause a shift in the Pacific jet stream. The shift causes areas in the U.S. and Canada to be dryer and warmer than usual, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Nisbet said forecasters have increasing confidence it will turn to El Niña by next fall, which would lead to colder, wetter winters in Washington and bring back some snowpack relief.