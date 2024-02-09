It’s official: USL Super League, featuring Spokane Zephyr FC, receives Division One sanctioning from US Soccer Federation

The new United Soccer League’s “Super League” – featuring Spokane Zephyr FC – will compete at the highest level for professional women’s soccer in the United States.

The U.S. Soccer Federation, the governing body for soccer in the country, made the announcement Friday.

The club will play in the new downtown ONE Spokane Stadium.

The USL’ Super League aims to double the number of opportunities for women in professional soccer in the United States for players, coaches, administrators, staff and others.

“This is a historic day for U.S. Soccer and for women,” Katie Harnetiaux, president and co-owner of USL Spokane, said in a news release. “Today marks a beginning of increased opportunities for women from the pitch to the front office. I am proud of this endorsement and thrilled to be an inaugural team for the new Super League.”

“This is a tremendous moment for the USL Super League and for women’s sports,” USL Super League president Amanda Vandervort said. “Receiving Division One sanctioning further showcases the work that our ownership groups, our clubs, and the league are doing to create a professional environment for top-level talent to compete.”

The USL Super League is a new professional women’s soccer league set to kick off in August .

In addition to Zephyr FC, the league will feature seven clubs with additional teams set to join in subsequent seasons. Other inaugural clubs include Brooklyn, (New York); Carolina (North Carolina); Dallas/Fort Worth; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Lexington, Kentucky; Tampa Bay, Florida; and Washington. D.C.

USL Spokane will field two professional soccer teams and one preprofessional team in Spokane. In addition to Spokane Zephyr FC, the men’s team – Spokane Velocity FC – will play as a Division III team in USL League. A preprofessional women’s team made up of elite college players will play in the USL W League.