Man has yet to be located after jumping into Spokane River

A man who police tried to arrest Saturday afternoon in Peaceful Valley jumped into the Spokane River and has not been located.

Spokane police Lt. Barton Stevens said officers responded at about 3 p.m. to a domestic violence-related call at a home on West Water Avenue. They found the suspect, who was in his 30s, by a river bank close to the Water Avenue home.

Officers called out to the man and tried to get him to return from the river bank, Stevens said. Instead, he entered the water, tried to swim away and got carried down the river.

Stevens said the man sunk below the water, and the Spokane Fire Department was called to rescue the man.

He said fire department personnel responded quickly but were unable to locate the man.

Police are investigating.