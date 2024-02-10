Spokane Chiefs score twice late in third period force overtime, lose to Everett 7-6 in shootout

From staff reports

EVERETT – Owen Martin and Ty Cheveldayoff scored with the goalie pulled in the last minute of regulation to tie the game and force overtime, but the Everett Silvertips bested the Spokane Chiefs in a shootout to win 7-6 in a Western Hockey League matchup at Angel of the Winds Arena on Saturday.

Carter Bear and Ben Hammerling scored in the shootout to prompt the home win.

Berkly Catton had a goal in regulation, his team-leading 38th of the season, and added one in the shootout for Spokane. Rasmus Ekstrom, Layton Feist and Hayden Paupanekis each scored goals for the Chiefs (20-24-4-1). Defenseman Brayden Crampton had four assists in the loss.

Hammerling scored his 24th of the season with 3½ minutes left in regulation to give Everett (35-17-1-2) a two-goal lead. Spokane coach Ryan Smith pulled goalie Dawson Cowan (47 saves) with 2½ minutes to go.

Martin scored his 13th of the year at the 19:08 mark and Cheveldayoff added his eighth 29 seconds later to force overtime.