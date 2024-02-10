Sullivan Menard’s 39 points lead Whitworth over George Fox 94-81

From staff reports

Whitworth guard Sullivan Menard had a career game on his senior night, scoring 39 points and pulling down 12 rebounds to guide the Pirates to a 94-81 Northwest Conference victory over George Fox on Saturday evening at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.

Menard, a fifth-year senior from Wasilla, Alaska, shot 14 of 27 from the field and 7 of 14 from 3-point range to lift the Pirates (16-7, 12-2 NWC) to their fourth straight win.

With two games remaining, Whitworth sits in first place in the conference standings, one game ahead of Whitman.

Sophomore guard Jojo Anderson, a Mt. Spokane High graduate, contributed 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. Senior guard Jerry Twenge, another Mt. Spokane product, added 11 points and five boards.

The Pirates shot 50.8% from the field and went 10 of 21 from beyond the arc en route to their second-highest scoring output of the season in NWC play.Whitworth outrebounded the Bruins (14-9, 7-7) by 18, including a 13-4 advantage on the offensive glass.The teams were locked in a close game until Menard and Anderson scored seven straight points midway through the second half, helping the Pirates pull away.

Guard Momo Stokes led George Fox with 30 points. The Bruins shot 45.3% from the floor and 9 of 25 (36%) on 3s.

The Pirates close their regular season next week with a two-game road trip. They meet Pacific Lutheran at 8 p.m. Friday in Parkland, Washington.

Women

Whitworth 66, George Fox 62: Freshman post Zalissa Sanfo stole the spotlight on senior day, scoring 19 points and setting a single-game program record with 21 rebounds to lead the Pirates (8-15, 5-9 NWC) over the visiting Bruins (5-16, 5-9).

Sanfo, a native of Inchelium, Washington, shot 6 of 14 from the field and 7 of 9 from the foul line while collecting 18 defensive rebounds and three offensive boards for her eighth double-double of the year.

The Pirates pulled away in the final minute to record their second win in as many days.

Senior guard Kimberly Dewey, a Reardan, Washington, product, contributed 19 points. She shot 10 of 13 at the free-throw line as the Pirates finished 27 of 33.

Whitworth shot 38.8% from the field and 1 of 8 from 3-point range but held the Bruins to 33.8% shooting.

Whitworth concludes its regular season next week with a two-game road trip, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday against Pacific Lutheran in Parkland, Washington.