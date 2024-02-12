50 years ago in Expo history: Russian gymnast encourages world to visit world’s fair in Spokane

The Spokesman-Review ran a full-page photo spread on Expo ’74 on Feb. 12, 1974, focusing on Olga Korbut, the Russian Olympic gymnastic champion. Korbut was scheduled to perform an exhibition with other Russian gymnasts in Spokane during Expo ’74. During the ad, Korbut invited the world, in English, to “come to Expo ’74 World’s Fair at Spokane.” (Spokesman-Review archives)

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Spokesman-Review ran a full-page photo spread on Expo ’74, focusing on Olga Korbut, the Russian Olympic gymnastic champion.

The photos showed Korbut riding behind three white horses in a “troika,” during a television ad shoot in Moscow, Russia.

Korbut was scheduled to perform an exhibition with other Russian gymnasts in Spokane during Expo ’74. During the ad, Korbut invited the world, in English, to “come to Expo ’74 World’s Fair at Spokane.”

Chris Young of Expo was on hand in Moscow, Russia, to give Korbut a present – a cowboy hat.

From 100 years ago: It was President Lincoln’s birthday, and the Spokane Daily Chronicle celebrated by running a story about an incoming Lewis and Clark High School sophomore named – Abe Lincoln.

“I do not know that I ever can accomplish any of the things done by the wonderful man whose name I have been honored with,” young Abe, 13, said. “Yet if I can live my life so as to earn the title of Honest Abe, I shall be well satisfied.”

He was living in Metaline and working as a Chronicle paperboy, but planned to enter high school in Spokane in the next school year.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1511: King Henry VIII issues a jousting tournament to celebrate the birth of his son Henry, which is recorded in the Roll of Honour manuscript and also depicts trumpeter John Blanke, the only identifiable Black person in Tudor England.

1912: China adopts the Gregorian calendar.

1924: George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody In Blue” premieres in New York City.