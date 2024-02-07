Frontier Airlines offers summer all-you-can-fly pass for the flexible traveler

By Judith Kohler The Denver Post

DENVER – Frontier Airlines is offering an all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399 for a limited time, the Denver-based carrier said Wednesday.

The GoWild! pass offers access to all of Frontier’s U.S. and international destinations from May 1 to Sept. 30.

The promotion applies to destinations across the continental U.S., Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, said James Fenner, Frontier Airlines’ vice president of pricing and revenue management.

The pass is “a great fit” for people who can be flexible with their travel plans, he said.

Reservations can’t be made until the day before domestic flights and 10 days before international flights.

For each flight, pass holders pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges at the time of booking.

Frontier said seats available to pass holders depend on capacity, are limited in quantity and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The passes are available at FlyFrontier.com. Add-ons such as bags and seat assignments can be bought when the flight is booked.

People with the GoWild! passes can plan ahead and book select flights early in advance of the standard booking window for travel during the period in which their pass is valid.

An early booking fee might be charged.

Pass holders can earn miles for both their initial pass purchase as well as travel-related purchases, including bags and seat assignments.

People can book an unlimited number of flights for as long as the pass is valid. Flights are subject to blackout periods.

The pass is non-transferable.

Frontier spokesperson Jennifer De La Cruz said in an email that the carrier originally introduced the GoWild! pass in 2022. The types include annual, seasonal and monthly passes.