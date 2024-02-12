Spokane police shoot, kill man after he reportedly shot woman multiple times

Law enforcement leaves the scene of a police shooting near the corner of Nevada Street and Wellesley Avenue Monday morning in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Spokane police shot and killed a man after police say he shot a woman early Monday morning as she spoke with 911 dispatchers from her northeast Spokane home a few blocks from Rogers High School.

Police received a call at about 12:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Wellesley Avenue from a woman reporting a man staying with her was threatening her with a gun, interim Police Chief Justin Lundgren told reporters near the scene of the shootings.

While she was speaking with dispatchers, they could hear what sounded like gunshots over the phone and the woman indicated she had been shot. The call was disconnected as officers sped to the scene, Lundgren said.

The woman’s son then called 911 from the home. He reported he was able to monitor cameras inside the residence to see what was happening but was unable to safely leave the home.

Lundgren said the son reported his mother had been shot and a man was still inside with a gun.

As the son monitored the situation and officers began to assemble in the area, the son found an opportunity to leave the home and made contact with officers outside.

Lundgren said police learned at one point the woman and the armed suspect were isolated from each other in the house.

At that point officers entered the home to rescue the woman and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Officers and Spokane Fire Department personnel provided medical aid to the suspect but he died at the scene, Lundgren said.

He said the woman was taken to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Lundgren said she was shot in the arm and neck.

No officers were injured.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating with the Washington State Patrol serving as the lead investigating agency.