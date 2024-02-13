Girls basketball: Central Valley stays alive in district tourney; Emily Peabody drops school-record 51 points to lift Rogers

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s girls basketball district playoff action from the Greater Spokane League.

District 8 4A

Kamiakin 64, Gonzaga Prep 34: Aubrey Herrin and Nichole Westenberger scored 13 points apiece and the top-seeded Braves (20-1) defeated the visiting second-seeded Bullpups (18-5) in the district championship game. Aylah Cornwall scored 12 points for Gonzaga Prep, which hosts the winner of Central Valley/Chiawana in the second-place game.

Central Valley 63, Lewis and Clark 45: Eden Sander scored 20 points, Drae Domebo added 15 and the fourth-seeded Bears (17-7) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Tigers (10-13). Olivia Baird led LC with 15 points. Central Valley plays at Chiawana in an elimination game Thursday.

District 8 3A

Mead 74, Walla Walla 39: Teryn Gardner scored 20 points, Addison Wells-Morrison added 13 and the top-seeded Panthers (22-1) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Blue Devils (13-9) in a semifinal. Mead hosts the championship game against Kennewick on Saturday, with both teams advancing to state.

Kennewick 59, Ridgeline 55: Haylee Johnson scored 25 points and the second-seeded Lions (17-6) beat the visiting third-seeded Falcons (12-10) in a semifinal. Grace Sheridan led Ridgeline with 19 and Madilyn Crowley added 17. Ridgeline hosts Ferris in an elimination game Thursday.

Ferris 60, Mt. Spokane 55: Kayla Jones scored 27 points and the fifth-seeded Saxons (11-10) eliminated the eighth-seeded Wildcats (4-18). Patience Grey scored 14 points for Mt. Spokane.

University 73, Hermiston 65: The visiting seventh-seeded Titans (10-12) eliminated the sixth-seeded Bulldogs (10-10). University plays at Walla Walla in an elimination game Thursday.

District 8 2A

Rogers 63, Shadle Park 38: Emily Peabody scored a school-record 51 points and the visiting fifth-seeded Pirates (5-15) eliminated the fourth-seeded Highlanders (5-16) in a first-round game. Rogers travels to Clarkston for a semifinal Thursday.

Pullman 68, East Valley 22: Grace Kuhle scored 19 points, Ryli Bednar added 17 and the third-seeded Greyhounds (7-14) eliminating the visiting sixth-seeded Knights (1-20). Pullman plays at West Valley in a semifinal Thursday.