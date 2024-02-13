House Republicans Impeach Mayorkas for border policies

Karoun Demirjian New York Times

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives voted narrowly on Tuesday to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a precedent-shattering vote that charged him with willfully refusing to enforce border laws and breaching the public trust.

In a 214-213 vote, Republicans barreled past the solid opposition of Democrats and reservations in their own ranks to make Mayorkas the first sitting Cabinet secretary in U.S. history to be impeached.

It amounted to a partisan indictment of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies by the GOP, which is seeking to use a surge in migration across the United States border with Mexico during his tenure as a political weapon against him and Democrats in this year’s elections.

The vote came a week after the House rejected the charges against Mayorkas when Republicans, who control the House by a razor-thin margin, tried and failed to muster a majority to approve them. The vote Tuesday paved the way for a trial to remove him from office in the Democratic-controlled Senate, where he is almost certain to be acquitted.

The action put Mayorkas in the company of past presidents and administration officials who have been impeached on allegations of personal corruption and other wrongdoing.

But the charges against him broke with history by failing to identify any such offense, instead effectively declaring the policy choices Mayorkas has carried out a constitutional crime. The approach threatened to lower the bar for impeachments — which already has fallen in recent years — reducing what was once Congress’ most potent tool to remove despots from power to a weapon to be deployed in political fights.

Democrats, former secretaries of homeland security, the country’s largest police union and a chorus of constitutional law experts — including conservatives — have decried the impeachment as a blatant attempt to resolve a policy dispute with a constitutional punishment. They said Republicans had presented no evidence that Mayorkas’ conduct rose to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors, the standard for impeachment laid out in the Constitution.

The charges against Mayorkas are expected to be rejected in the Democratic-led Senate, where conviction would require a two-thirds majority and even some Republicans have called the effort dead on arrival. It was not immediately clear whether senators would hold a trial to consider the articles, or vote to dismiss them.

In the House, three Republicans — Reps. Ken Buck of Colorado, Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Tom McClintock of California — lined up with Democrats against the resolution. They warned that impeaching a Cabinet secretary for the way he did his job would weaken a weighty constitutional penalty and do nothing to address serious immigration issues.

“Creating a new, lower standard for impeachment, one without any clear limiting principle, won’t secure the border or hold Biden accountable,” Gallagher said in a statement last week. He added that an impeachment would “set a dangerous new precedent that will be weaponized against future Republican administrations.”

But unlike last week, when the Republican defections were enough to sink the bill, leaders made sure they had enough members present Tuesday to eke out approval of the charges — albeit by the narrowest of margins. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 Republican, returned to Washington from a round of treatment for blood cancer, ensuring his party would have a majority.

Democrats have argued that the effort to impeach Mayorkas is just another gesture of fealty by congressional Republicans to former President Donald Trump, who has made clear that he wants to make cracking down on immigration a centerpiece of his presidential campaign.

Over the weekend, Gallagher, who drew a primary challenger on the heels of his vote last week against impeaching Mayorkas, announced he would not seek reelection.

“The truth is, the extreme MAGA Republicans running the House of Representatives don’t want solutions; they want a political issue,” Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the top Democrat on the homeland security panel, said on the floor last week. “House Republicans want to distort the Constitution and the secretary’s record to cover up their inability and unwillingness to work with Democrats to strengthen border security.”

But Republicans steering the effort were determined to single out Mayorkas as the prime culprit for the state of the border and the surge of migrants and illicit drugs that have crossed it in the past few years.

“Alejandro Mayorkas is guilty of aiding and abetting the complete invasion of our country,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said on the floor last week, referring to migrants who have arrived in the United States as “criminals, gang members, terrorists, murderers, rapists.”

On Tuesday just hours before the vote, the U.S. Border Patrol released new data showing that the number of migrants illegally crossing the United States border with Mexico plummeted by 50% in January compared with December. But December was an all-time high, and the numbers have reached record levels during the Biden administration.

Greene is one of 11 Republicans the House appointed Tuesday to serve as impeachment managers, alongside Rep. Mark E. Green, R-Tenn., chair of the House Homeland Security committee. The panel prepared the charges over just a couple of weeks of impeachment proceedings, prompting Democrats to decry it as a slapdash bid and label it a “sham.” Republicans have defended the speed of their proceedings, arguing that they spent months examining Mayorkas’ policies in a prior investigation.

At the time, the panel also produced a report in which they said of the Cuban-born secretary that they were “deporting Secretary Mayorkas from his position.”

The first of the two charges approved Tuesday accuses Mayorkas of replacing Trump-era policies, such as the program commonly called Remain in Mexico, which required many migrants to wait at the southwestern border for their court dates, with “catch and release” policies that allowed migrants to roam free in the United States. Republicans charge that Mayorkas ignored multiple mandates of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which states that migrants “shall be detained” pending decisions on asylum and removal orders, and acted beyond his authority to parole migrants into the country.

Democrats have pushed back forcefully, noting that Mayorkas, like previous homeland security secretaries, has the right to set policies to manage the waves of migrants arriving at the border. That includes allowing certain migrants into the country temporarily on humanitarian grounds and prioritizing which migrants to detain, particularly when working with limited resources.

The second article accuses Mayorkas of breaching the public trust by misrepresenting the state of the border and stymieing congressional efforts to investigate him. Republicans base those accusations on an assertion by Mayorkas in 2022 that his department had “operational control” over the border, which is defined under a 2006 statute as the absence of any unlawful crossings of migrants or drugs. Mayorkas has said he was referring instead to a less absolute definition used by the Border Patrol.

They also accuse Mayorkas of having failed to produce documents, including materials he was ordered to give them under subpoena, during an investigation into his border policies and evading their efforts to get him to testify as part of their impeachment proceedings. Administration officials have countered that Mayorkas has produced tens of thousands of pages of documents in accordance with the panel’s requests. He offered to testify in person, but Republicans on the panel rescinded their invitation for him to appear after the two sides encountered scheduling problems.

Critics of the case have pointed out that removing the secretary would be unlikely to bring about a change in the Biden administration’s border policies, nor would it equip officials with the powers and resources they needed to do a more effective job enforcing immigration laws.

“While House Republicans waste time with political games, Secretary Mayorkas is enforcing our laws and working to keep America safe,” Mia Ehrenberg, a Homeland Security Department spokesperson, said in a statement. “Members of Congress serious about those efforts should work with the administration by fixing our nation’s broken immigration laws and properly resourcing the department’s vital missions instead of facilitating this farce of an impeachment.”

The only other Cabinet secretary ever to suffer the same fate was William Belknap, the secretary of war under President Ulysses S. Grant. Belknap resigned in 1876 just before the House impeached him for corruption after finding evidence that he was involved in rampant wrongdoing, including accepting kickbacks. The Senate later acquitted him.