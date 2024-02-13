Jubilant HollisterStier Allergy names new CEO

Jubilant HollisterStier Allergy on Monday announced the appointment of Kyle Ferguson as its new CEO.

One of Spokane’s largest employers, the company, located at 3525 N. Regal St., is divided into two divisions which include the allergy business unit, which Ferguson will lead, and the contract manufacturing organization, according to Lauren Orr, a spokeswoman for the company.

The manufacturing division specializes in producing injectable products for large pharmaceutical and biotech companies. It recently announced a $285 million expansion project to greatly increase its manufacturing capacity.

Its allergy division has been a leading force in the allergenic-extract industry from its Spokane office for almost 100 years, according to a company release.

The Food and Drug Administration described the allergenic products as being manufactured from natural substances, such as molds, pollens, insects, insect venoms and animal hair, to elicit allergic reactions in susceptible individuals for diagnosis and treatment.

Jubilant’s two divisions are a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova, an Indian company with headquarters in Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India.

Ferguson steps into the new role after over 35 years in leadership positions in the pharmaceutical industry, Jubilant said in a release.

He said he is privileged to join the Spokane firm.

“I’ll be working with a phenomenal team of individuals that are dedicated to their customers and the patients they serve,” he said.

Ferguson is joining the company from Sun Pharma, where he was senior vice president. With the company, he led several efforts, including the launch of an immunology and biologics operation.

Previously, Ferguson held leadership roles at Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

“Together, we will drive the company’s growth and deliver impactful treatments to those in need,” Ferguson said. “I hold immense respect for the company’s rich 100-year history and am honored to be the next steward of its enduring legacy.”