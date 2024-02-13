Love Story: Stephaine and Jason Courtney reconnected years after meeting at Rogers High School

Stephaine Courtney first met Jason Courtney when they were both at Rogers High School. He was a senior, she was a sophomore.

“But I was not a fan,” she laughs. “He had moved her from Augusta, Georgia, and thought he was all that.”

Stephaine moved away to New Jersey and then returned to Spokane. On her return, they reconnected on a friendship level, and their courtship evolved the old-fashioned way – via notes wrapped in bubblewrap left on her car.

“The first time I got one, I thought I got a ticket. I was so mad! But then every day, I’d wake up and there’d be a new note on my windshield!”

Throughout their dating relationship (five years) and now their marriage (since 2009), Stephaine is still blown away by how supportive Jason is of every endeavor and adventure she embarks on: a clothing/fashion line, a book, entrepreneurship. She’s also the founder of the Shades of Motherhood Network, a nonprofit that advocates for Black women’s maternal health.

Most of all, Stephaine appreciates how they have grown – in more ways than one. The couple has a 2-year-old and another child on the way.

“Our journeys don’t look the same,” she said. “Dating him was such a blessing. We’ve been able to grow together and take chances, and learned to continue to love each other on our maternal health journey together.”