Man sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for killing 29-year-old woman in DUI crash

A 42-year-old man was sentenced to 6½ years in prison for striking and killing 29-year-old Kayla Wetherell in a drunk-driving incident two years ago in Spokane Valley.

Michael Schuk pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide last week before Spokane County Superior Court Judge Timothy Fennessy sentenced him.

Schuk was driving a white Chevrolet Express van at about 5:50 p.m. Jan. 15, 2022, on Sprague Avenue near Chronicle Road when a pedestrian, Wetherell, suddenly ran out in front of him, Schuk said in court documents.

Schuk said he hit Wetherell, who then flew into the air and landed in the street. A deputy wrote in documents that Schuk appeared distraught and was crying.

A driver traveling on Sprague told deputies he saw what appeared to be a bag fly out into his lane and he swerved to avoid it. He then realized it was a person and saw a pickup truck that had been driving behind him drive over Wetherell and continue without stopping.

Multiple people tried to render aid to Wetherell before medical personnel arrived, documents say. Wetherell was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, where she died about 30 minutes after the collision.

Schuk told a Spokane Valley police certified drug recognition expert he had one 12-ounce Blue Moon beer at about 4 p.m., according to documents.

A breath test sample indicated Schuk’s blood alcohol level was 0.093, above the 0.08 legal limit.

Schuk has no prior felonies.

Fennessy ordered Schuk to serve 18 months of community custody when he is released from prison, and he must undergo an evaluation for substance use disorder treatment.