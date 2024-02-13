Saige Weinstein scores twice, Spokane Chiefs down Kelowna 4-2

From staff reports

KELOWNA, B.C. – Defenseman Saige Weinstein scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, his second goal of the game, and the Spokane Chiefs beat the Kelowna Rockets 4-2 in a Western Hockey League game at Prospera Place on Tuesday.

The Chiefs (21-24-4-1) have won last three of their past four games.

Spokane’s Conner Roulette tied the game at 1 midway through the first period with his 34th goal of the season, assisted by Berkly Catton. Weinstein made it 2-all early in the second period with his seventh of the season, with assists to Ty Cheveldayoff and Shea Van Olm.

Early in the third period, Weinstein scored his eighth goal of the season, again helped by Cheveldayoff. The Chiefs’ defense and goalie Cooper Michaluk (40 saves) made it stood up.

Rasmus Ekström added an insurance goal, his 12th of the season, with a little more than 2 minutes left in the game.