Storm dumps wet snow on NYC as hundreds of flights canceled

By Brian K. Sullivan and Josh Saul Bloomberg News Bloomberg News

A winter storm descended on the U.S. Northeast on Tuesday, dropping wet snow on New York City while snarling commutes, shutting schools and canceling hundreds of flights.

About 2 to 3 inches has fallen in New York City and another 3 inches may fall before the storm wraps up early this afternoon, said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. The system is dumping snow on parts of the region while other places get only rain, he said.

“There is a real sharp cut off from heavy snow to nothing,” Oravec said. The hardest-hit areas have been in Pennsylvania, where there are many reports of 6 to 10 inches, with some areas getting a foot.

A winter storm warning was in effect for New York City until 6 p.m. local time. Wind chills in the city could make the temperature feel as low as 20F, according to the weather service.

New York Mayor Eric Adams urged residents to stay home, while the city’s public schools will hold classes remotely on Tuesday. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a snow emergency, with public schools and municipal buildings closed.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled into and out of the region’s airports – including LaGuardia, Boston Logan and Newark Liberty International – according to FlightAware.com.

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority was planning on regular service for most lines on Tuesday.

Still, the risk of traffic disruptions and power outages remains. Strong winds and heavy, wet snow may result in downed trees and power lines, according to the weather service.

More than 190,0000 customers were without electricity in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Georgia and Virginia as of 10 a.m. local time, according to website poweroutage.us.

Polling sites will remain open in New York on Tuesday for special elections in the Bronx and Queens, including the vote to replace disgraced U.S. Representative George Santos. Alternate side of the street parking is canceled. All Catholic elementary schools in the Archdiocese of New York are closed Tuesday with no remote instruction.