Tickets for Kevin Hart Spokane show will go on sale Friday

Kevin Hart is coming to Spokane.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketswest.com for Hart, who will headline the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival at One Spokane Stadium on Aug. 25. Tom Segura, Bobby Lee and Jessica Kirson are also part of the fest.

It’s a huge coup since Hart is arguably the most popular comic in the world, with apologies to Dave Chappelle.

“I’ve been working on making this happen for quite some time,” Spokane Public Facilities Director of Entertainment Matt Meyer said. “We looked for a big, iconic name, and we have Kevin Hart.”