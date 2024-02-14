50 years ago in Expo history: The Pavilion was getting a new construction management firm after the original became ‘unreliable’

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The General Services Administration appointed a new construction management firm for Expo ’74’s U.S. Pavilion, because the former company “was not performing the construction management function as we view it.”

The former company’s cost estimates had proved to be “unreliable,” the GSA said.

That may have been an understatement.

The U.S. Pavilion construction had originally been estimated at about $5.3 million, but it was running about $1 million over estimates.

This overrun meant that some things would have to be cut out of the budget. Instead of two theaters, there would be only one.

From 100 years ago: It was Valentine’s Day, but that wasn’t going to stop Spokane police from cracking down on “mashers.”

Mashers were men who approached women and girls on Spokane’s streets and asked them if they wanted to go on “joyrides.”

“Women who are the victims of such offers should report to the first uniformed officer they see and quick results will follow,” the police chief promised.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1929: Seven gangsters are killed in the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, allegedly on Al Capone’s orders.

1967: Aretha Franklin records her single “Respect” in New York City, it goes on to becomes Billboard Song of the Year.

1992: “Wayne’s World” starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, based on a “Saturday Night Live” sketch, premieres.