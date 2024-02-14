Beyoncé’s ‘Act II’ album might feature long-awaited Taylor Swift collab

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Cards on the table, Bey and Tay’s worlds might finally be colliding. One of Beyoncé’s producers suggested this week that her upcoming album, “Act II,” might offer up a long-awaited collaboration with Taylor Swift.

Killah B, who produced and co-wrote Beyoncé’s new track “Texas Hold ‘Em,” told TMZ that the “CUFF IT” singer, 42, is “on the approach of shocking the world.”

While he didn’t specify what the shockers would be, the Grammy-nominated producer suggested the possibilities are endless.

The collaboration would make sense, especially since Beyoncé and the “Anti-Hero” singer, 34, are widely considered to be each other’s only equals at this level of the pop music industry.

Though Kanye West infamously pitted the superstars against each other at the 2009 VMAs, their careers in the last year have been on somewhat parallel tracks. In addition to Beyoncé being the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history, Swift last week became the first-ever artist to win a fourth album of the year Grammy.

Both artists’ stadium world tours dominated the concert space last year, with the big screen version of Swift’s historic Eras Tour also smashing the box office, and Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour charming critics across the board. The two also made headlines for attending the red carpet premieres of each other’s films in the fall.

The pop queens were even aligned in announcing new music. Swift surprised the world at the Grammys earlier this month by announcing she would be dropping her 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poet’s Department,” on April 19. Beyoncé revealed during the Super Bowl that her country album comes out March 29.

She also released two of the tracks during the big game: “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” Both have already topped country charts on all music streamers, per TMZ.