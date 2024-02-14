Jeremy Deutsch: McMorris Rodgers deserves accolades for service to region, country

Jeremy Deutsch

Cathy McMorris Rodgers was first elected to office in Eastern Washington in 1994, 30 years ago.

She first served as a state legislator and then as a member of Congress.

Now, at the pinnacle of her career, she is leaving public life next year – without any pressure or serious opposition – to enjoy a more private life with her husband, Brian, and her family.

I worked at her side for nearly 20 years, and the 5th District, Congress and our country are losing someone very special.

Cathy personifies an Eastern Washington that is unabashedly conservative, pragmatic, entrepreneurial, devout, patriotic and hardworking.

Cathy is all those things, and more – warm, compassionate, maternal, humble and determined.

She leaves behind a country where taxes are lower, health care is better with more transparency, individuals with disabilities are empowered, veterans are honored and American innovation – from hay to hydropower, energy to engineering – is thriving.

She was always honored to represent an incredible part of the country – and could easily boast of the Columbia and Snake Rivers, the Grand Coulee Dam, a critical Air Force base, world class manufacturing like Schweitzer Engineering Labs, top-tier universities and land so fertile that its wheat growing topsoil is 200 feet deep.

Cathy is deeply rooted in Eastern Washington. Growing up on a family farm alongside her brother Jeff, and having strong work ethic instilled in her at a very young age by her mom, Corene, and late father, Wayne, prepared her to work tirelessly to achieve her goals.

Every single position she won was always earned and never handed to her.

Her stellar record helping agriculture, entrepreneurs, and veterans is all known to the public. But Cathy’s behind the scenes work has often been private.

Cathy holds the record for having given birth to the most children during her time in Congress: Cole, Grace and Brynn.

When Cole was born with Down syndrome, Cathy became a fierce advocate for individuals with disabilities and worked closely with leading Democrats to modernize disability laws that forced many into poverty.

One response was the Achieving a Better Life Experience – known as ABLE – Act that allowed the creation of savings accounts for individuals with disabilities, without tax penalties.

Cathy proved conservatives don’t have to be old-fashioned. When she was House Republican Conference chair she quickly remade the office into a high-technology hub, introducing members to new digital platforms and redecorating in the bright colors and chalkboard walls prominent at West Coast high tech companies.

Many laughed at, made fun of and ridiculed the chalkboard wall. A former speaker called it the “house day care.”

However, the chalkboard wall was more than just paint – it was a place for positive disruption and innovation.

This approach led to the passage of the most comprehensive tax reform bill in over a generation. It inspired the “uberization” of the federal government – pushing it to change from a 20th century bureaucracy using 19th century technology into a nimble and responsive force for good.

The House has great traditions, but also tremendous inertia. The default switch is set to “no.” Former Speaker Newt Gingrich said to pass legislation you had to beat back the “prisoner guards” – the lobbyists, bureaucrats and pessimistic staffers – to accomplish good. Cathy pushed back, having fun while she served, with cheerful persistence and a smile.

Cathy is a devout Christian, an ardent supporter of Israel and the Jewish people. I joined her as she led bipartisan congressional missions from the Golan Heights to Jerusalem.

In meetings with Prime Minister Netanyahu and with diplomats, she stood up for the Jewish people at every opportunity.

Most elections, Cathy received 60% or more of the vote, with all kinds of people at the “top” of the ticket, her results were steady.

It’s because Cathy isn’t an Instagram star or a Fox News performer – she is exactly what she seems.

She is devoted to making the American dream a reality for everyone.

To her many supporters, we should cherish the chance to help her and show our appreciation.

To her detractors it might be a good time to consider whether your next member of Congress will be as responsible, sincere, open and honest about their votes, opinions and beliefs.

Friend or foe, write letters to the editor, call the office, post on social media, agree or disagree, but just this once, consider beginning with, “Thank you for your service, your hard work and your honesty.”

And, I’d add a thanks of my own, as I’m sure I’ll never have a better boss or better time than the time I spent working for and assisting CMR.

Jeremy Deutsch previously served as Rep. McMorris Rodgers’ longtime chief of staff. Since leaving her office he founded a public affairs firm headquartered in Washington, D.C. Deutsch has 30 years of experience in politics and state and federal government service.