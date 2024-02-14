Letters for Feb. 14, 2024

Champion for our interests

I first met Cathy McMorris Rodgers in the spring of 2018 at her campaign office in Spokane. We talked of many things and found common ground in our mutual love of Israel. I asked if she would come to the Pend Oreille County Lincoln Day Dinner at the American Legion in Cusick that summer. She said yes and was our keynote speaker. Cathy’s inspiring speech helped me appreciate her deep love of America and belief in its essential goodness. I also learned an important lesson about Cathy from this experience; she always shows up. Since then, I have developed great respect for her effectiveness as our representative in Congress and will miss having her as a champion for our interests.

Robert Rosencrantz

Newport

CMR for governor

I for one would love CMR to run for governor! She’s been the biggest supporter of the East Side for 20 years, we need her to undo the things Gov. Inslee did, he never addressed us.

Wendell Smith

Spokane

CMR stepping away

Rep. McMorris Rodgers deserves our respect for stepping away from elected politics for family and faith. Enough was enough, it seems, for heart and soul.

Paul Kropp

Spokane

Speed limits when there’s no one around

I agree that drivers need to slow down and be extra careful when there are people working on the roads. But what about when such people are not there? Like during a holiday, weekend, bad weather or wintertime.

Bigelow Gulch now, and Interstate 90 Liberty Lake last year, were examples of when days and weeks go by with no activity to be seen, and the super slow speed limit signs are still up. Can somebody, when no workers will be there for a few days, please put a bag over the speed limit signs so that regular traffic speeds can be used in the workers’ absence?

The Bigelow Gulch work area is a couple miles long. I have never received a speeding ticket in my 60 years of driving, mainly because I try to honor the limits, no matter how idiotic, crazy, and unrealistic such limits may be. But when I am halfway through the Gulch, I have a conga line of really ticked off people behind me on this two-lane double line road.

Not comfortable for me, not comfortable for them.

Dennis DeMattia

Spokane

Possible punishment for the student section

College is about learning, growing and becoming aware of self and life. Hello, real world. The best lessons can be the hardest lessons in the real world.

So, the fine Jesuits of Gonzaga University should offer a life lesson to the student body Kennel Club.

When you act like a jerk chanting obscenities before, during and after the game, throwing debris onto the court, throwing a typical 5-year-old temper tantrum.

When you endanger the other fans and players.

When the head coach has to dodge water bottles and towels being thrown to try and stop the nonsense.

Worst of all, when the other students did nothing to stop it. There are consequences.

Here is the lesson: No Kennel Club section for one game. Go watch it on your iPhone while doing homework on etiquette, class and adult manners. Maybe talk to your parents who are paying $30,000 to $50,000 a year and have to watch you on ESPN looking foolish.

Take those seats and give them to folks at the local Community Centers. They can’t afford a ticket even if they could find one. The Kennel Club doesn’t deserve the privilege of free seats while acting like idiots.

Give the seats to the Dr. Martin Luther King Center, or the American Indian Community Center. Do something good for the West Central, Southside, Southwest, Northwest and Peaceful Valley community centers. Hello, real world. Welcome to the consequences of your bad behavior.

Christopher Anderson

Spokane