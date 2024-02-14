Love Story: Friendship turned to love, marriage and a baby for Jed Lara and Josh Mundy

And baby makes three makes for a very different Valentine’s Day.

Jed Lara, 33, and husband Josh Mundy, 34, have celebrated 10 Valentine’s Days, but this is the first with their 5-month-old son, Viktor.

“It’ll make Valentine’s Day interesting,” Lara said. “We’re probably just going to spend a nice quiet night at home. We’re not going to do anything super stressful.”

They met almost a dozen years ago at an “INMX,” (Inland Northwest Male Experience) event.

“It was just a night out at a social group for young and bisexual men,” Lara said.

Lara was keen on Mundy from the start.

“But I was shot down three times by Josh,” Lara said.

The Valley Ford native settled on friendship, but the pals became more over time. Mundy, who hails from Cordova, Alaska, finally became enamored of Lara, a functional analyst for the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.

“What changed my mind was, we were out at Irv’s doing karaoke and really started to get to know each other that night,” Mundy said. “We started going out again and again, and I said, ‘Are we dating?’ ”

Mundy, an intern at Sacred Heart who is on track to become a medical laboratory scientist, married Lara at Arbor Crest Wine Cellars in June of 2016.

“And now we have this nice little family of three,” Lara said. “We had to make some adjustments with Viktor. It’s about scheduling to make that time together, and that includes Valentine’s Day.”