Love Story: Romance grew from childhood disdain for Kelly and Kenny Fish

While playing against her in a doubles match in the 1970s, Kenny Fish was nailed by a ball by his now wife, Kelly, while he was at the net. Kelly said despite physically inflicting pain, he was smitten with her. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Kelly Fish

The paperboy came to collect and rang our doorbell. I opened the door and saw the blond boy (boys’ germs, no returns … icky). I was 8 and he was 11. I promptly slammed the door in his face and got my dad. My dad apologized for me and tipped him for my behavior. As he left to walk down our long driveway, I sicced my chihuahua-beagle mix on him.

Fast forward seven years and the paperboy stopped to watch me cross in front of his truck with my tennis racquet. We smile because we knew who each other was and he rode motorcycles with my brother. He went home and rifled through a closet to find a tennis racquet and started coming to the park where I played. We played round-robins with people subbing in and out, and one day, I was playing against him in some doubles. He was at the net and unfortunately for him, I nailed him in a sensitive area. I took my tennis pretty seriously in the 1970s. He still jokes that between slamming the door in his face as the paperboy and physically inflicting pain in tennis, he was smitten.

We dated through high school and college even while attending different colleges in different cities. We married after college and moved out of state with no family around. We played co-ed sports year around. We competed in tennis, volleyball, softball and teaching downhill skiing to disabled clients. We camped in the $69 tent and camp stove we bought together in high school and did a lot of traveling.

We enjoyed the DINKS (double income no kids) life for 8½ years until we welcomed our daughter. We also welcomed a son, and took in Grandma and cared for her while working and still enjoying sports. We suffered tragic losses of our parents and a precious son late in a pregnancy. These events only made our relationship stronger.

It was not all roses and romance. One day, we had a disagreement, and the paperboy slammed the door to the garage, and so I slammed the kitchen door. Our sweet daughter looked up at me from her coloring and said, “Don’t you love Daddy anymore, Mama?” I looked at her and was truthful and said, “I still love him very much but I don’t like him at this minute.”

Something as precious as our marriage is worth fighting for. We never hid behind doors to have our “discussions,” and I worried about that.

Recently, our grown daughter said she learned about conflict resolution from us, and she realized that we don’t have to agree on everything, we just need to be heard by each other. I guess we didn’t damage our kids too much.

We will be married 42 years this year and together 49. We still camp, ski, fish, play, travel and argue. I can’t imagine having anyone else I would have enjoyed this life with more. When you find someone you love this much you don’t think about hurting them or think the grass is greener somewhere else. You know you’ve found your treasure.