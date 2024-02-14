Love Story: Tiki and Marc Weiand’s love comes full circle in Spokane

Marc and Tiki Weiand, pictured this year, met in high school. During their senior year, they were photographed at the Lilac Parade in the back Marc’s pickup truck. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Marc Weiand

We met in high school and started dating our junior year after I asked her to the homecoming dance on Sept. 22, 1987.

We took my truck to the lilac parade in 1989 our senior year and had our picture taken, and The Spokesman-Review featured it on the front page!

I went to the University of Washington, and Tiki attended St. Martin’s University 60 miles south of UW. We dated our freshman year, going to dances at each of our schools. We then split up that next year and went out separate ways until the summer of 1994. I asked her hand in marriage, and she moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where I was attending dental school.

We survived that first year of living together and tied the knot in the cathedral at Gonzaga University on July 22, 1995. We moved back to Spokane in 1997 and started our family. We have two daughters.

For the last 30 years, we have enjoyed living and loving each other, taking many trips, skiing in the winters, swimming in Lake Coeur d’Alene in the summers and watching our girls grow into successful young adults. We look forward to spending the next 30 years exploring new and exciting adventures!