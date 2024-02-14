Meghan Markle to host new podcast for Lemonada

By Neal Justin Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS — Lemonada Media, a Minnesota-based podcast company that specializes in exploring the human experience from a female perspective, has just landed its biggest partner.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will host a new podcast for the network. In addition, Lemonada will pick up Markle’s “Archetypes,” in which she chats with high-profile women about shattering stereotypes. The program was Spotify’s most popular show when it debuted in August 2022. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, left Spotify last year.

“We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to ‘Archetypes,” and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon.,” co-founder and CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer said Tuesday in a press release. “Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters.”

Kramer, who works out of Minneapolis, declined to add any further comment.

Lemonada has grown leaps and bounds since Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs launched the company in 2019.

“We’re all about making life suck less,” Kramer said in a 2019 interview with the Star Tribune. “We want to make programming that helps you roll out of bed in the morning.”

Since then, the company has developed projects with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sarah Silverman and Samantha Bee.

Last December, Apple Podcasts named Louis-Dreyfus’ “Wiser Than Me” as the 2023 show of the year. That series will return in the spring.

Working with Markle could take the company to a whole new level.

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Markle said in a press release. “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release ‘Archetypes’ so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

No dates for a premiere have been announced.