Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Argenis E. Rodriguez Mejia and Ashley N. Richardson, both of Pullman.

Zachary A. Saxton, of Nine Mile Falls, and Ana K.L. Rendon, of Fracc Pueblo Nuevo, Queretaro.

Nathaniel E. Carlson and Nora S. Copeland, both of Spokane.

Dustin L. Finley and Brenda L. Wynecoop, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Deese Property Management LLC v. Calvin Parrish, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. John Evans, et al., money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Robert White, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Devi Halbrook, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Jessica Shew, money claimed owed.

Todd Kosanke v. Amanda E. Reese, et al., restitution of premises.

Nickola R. Gab, et al. v. Stephanie Doe, restitution of premises.

Gerald Carpenter Realty Inc. v. Jenny L. Blackburn, restitution of premises.

Gerald Carpenter Realty Inc. v. Heath Leverette, restitution of premises.

Gerald Carpenter Realty Inc. v. Donavon Cronin, restitution of premises.

Gerald Carpenter Realty Inc. v. Rachel Martin, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Keri Group, et al., restitution of premises.

Gerald Carpenter Realty Inc. v. Jacquelin Connor, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Jamiela McCain, restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates LLC v. Stephen Meier, restitution of premises.

JVMV Somerset LLC v. Jeremiah Durheim, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Crystal Boruvka, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Laura Henegar, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Jeffrey T. Birge, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Amanda R. Dowdy, money claimed owed.

GVD Partners LP v. Kyle Staples, et al., money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McCorry, Julia D. and Montross, Matthew L.

Rosser, Yvette G.D. and Ethan W.

Moran, Nicole K. and Michael J.

Adalay, Adaya C. and Parker, James M.

Urrutia, Heidi M. and Christopher

Johnson, Michael and Amar, Christal

Ellenwood, Jacob and Shupp, Romona

Boshear, Renda Clare and Paul D.

Solis, Salvador A. and Townsend, Joel C.

Woodral, Zachary T. and Smith, Jennifer R.

Parker, Brenna and Goodwin, Dakota S.

Vahk, Oksana and Kustav

Martinez De La Cerda, Yunuen D. and Cisneros, Ricardo

Stauffer, Tamara G. and Brett M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Terry Lokboj, 24; $75 restitution, 20 days in jail with 20 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Kaylee Campobasso, 21; $1,000 restitution, 44 days in jail with 44 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Terrell O. Dike, 42; 36 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

William M.H. Gunion, 30; 63 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.