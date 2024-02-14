Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Argenis E. Rodriguez Mejia and Ashley N. Richardson, both of Pullman.
Zachary A. Saxton, of Nine Mile Falls, and Ana K.L. Rendon, of Fracc Pueblo Nuevo, Queretaro.
Nathaniel E. Carlson and Nora S. Copeland, both of Spokane.
Dustin L. Finley and Brenda L. Wynecoop, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Deese Property Management LLC v. Calvin Parrish, restitution of premises.
American Express National Bank v. John Evans, et al., money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Robert White, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Devi Halbrook, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Jessica Shew, money claimed owed.
Todd Kosanke v. Amanda E. Reese, et al., restitution of premises.
Nickola R. Gab, et al. v. Stephanie Doe, restitution of premises.
Gerald Carpenter Realty Inc. v. Jenny L. Blackburn, restitution of premises.
Gerald Carpenter Realty Inc. v. Heath Leverette, restitution of premises.
Gerald Carpenter Realty Inc. v. Donavon Cronin, restitution of premises.
Gerald Carpenter Realty Inc. v. Rachel Martin, restitution of premises.
Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Keri Group, et al., restitution of premises.
Gerald Carpenter Realty Inc. v. Jacquelin Connor, restitution of premises.
Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Jamiela McCain, restitution of premises.
Cedar Chateau Estates LLC v. Stephen Meier, restitution of premises.
JVMV Somerset LLC v. Jeremiah Durheim, restitution of premises.
Discover Bank v. Crystal Boruvka, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Laura Henegar, money claimed owed.
U.S. Bank National Association v. Jeffrey T. Birge, money claimed owed.
U.S. Bank National Association v. Amanda R. Dowdy, money claimed owed.
GVD Partners LP v. Kyle Staples, et al., money claimed owed.
Marriage dissolutions granted
McCorry, Julia D. and Montross, Matthew L.
Rosser, Yvette G.D. and Ethan W.
Moran, Nicole K. and Michael J.
Adalay, Adaya C. and Parker, James M.
Urrutia, Heidi M. and Christopher
Johnson, Michael and Amar, Christal
Ellenwood, Jacob and Shupp, Romona
Boshear, Renda Clare and Paul D.
Solis, Salvador A. and Townsend, Joel C.
Woodral, Zachary T. and Smith, Jennifer R.
Parker, Brenna and Goodwin, Dakota S.
Vahk, Oksana and Kustav
Martinez De La Cerda, Yunuen D. and Cisneros, Ricardo
Stauffer, Tamara G. and Brett M.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Terry Lokboj, 24; $75 restitution, 20 days in jail with 20 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Kaylee Campobasso, 21; $1,000 restitution, 44 days in jail with 44 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Terrell O. Dike, 42; 36 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
William M.H. Gunion, 30; 63 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.